Notre Dame in the NFL: How Former Irish Stars Played in Week 1 of the 2025 Preseason

How Former Notre Dame Football Players Performed in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason
Notre Dame had plenty of former football players see valuable minutes in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, but no one was better than outside linebacker/defensive end Julian Okwara.
Okwara recorded two sacks in his Cleveland Browns debut, looking from the start like a possible key prospect who could not only stick, but make an instant. impact.
Okwara is currently listed as the team's third-string defensive end, but his ability to play both defensive end and outside linebacker should allow him to play regularly on a Browns team that isn't exactly expected to light it up.
Other ND alums who played well this weekend were Khalid Kareem, Marist Liufau, Brandon Aubrey and Max Hurleman. Kareem recorded two tackles and a sack on Friday for the Atlanta Falcons, and Liufau led the Cowboys at halftime with four tackles.
Meanwhile, Aubrey made all three of his kicks for Dallas -- two field goals and an extra point -- and Hurleman caught a touchdown pass in his NFL Preseason debut.
Unfortunately, it wasn't all sunshine and smiley faces for former Notre Dame football alums this week.
Former Fighting Irish quarterbacks struggled in the NFL, and that trend continued after Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman both struggled.
Leonard made his NFL Preseason debut for the Colts against the Baltimore Ravens and, for the most part, just couldn't get in a rhythm. The fifth-round pick completed 12 of his 24 pass attempts for 92 yards and rushed for 34 yards on four carries.
Leonard did lead the Colts to a touchdown in his second series, but threw a pick on the following series and failed to convert a fourth down with less than 90 seconds left in the game.
As for Hartman, well, he played much worse than Leonard. The second-year pro got the start for the Washington Commanders and completed 9 of his 19 passes for 64 yards and an interception.
Hartman played the entire first half and struggled from the start.
The Commanders went three-and-out on their opening series and lost yards on the next series. Washington's offense started to move the chains on its third series, but that drive ended with a Hartman interception. Hartman did lead the Commanders to a field goal late in the second quarter, but overall, it was a tough day for him.