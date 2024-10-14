Marcus Freeman Addresses Kirby Smart's Controversial Shove During Georgia Game
Saturday's game between Georgia and Mississippi State was perhaps closer than anticipated but won't soon be remembered for what happened on the field. The highly-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat Mississippi State 41-31, but a shove from head coach Kirby Smart of a Mississippi State player was what drew the most postgame interest.
If you have not yet seen the incident, check it out below.
Marcus Freeman Weighs-In on Shoving an Opponent
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman was asked about Smart's incident on Saturday, although the reporter asking didn't use Smart's name. Freeman admitted he wasn't aware what the incident in question was but that everyone on the Notre Dame sideline should only being doing things for one reason.
"I don't know what you're talking about but the general rule is to use common sense," said Freeman, "If you're not helping Notre Dame - if you're not helping us win or doing something to help us have success then you probably shouldn't be doing it."
"Putting your hands on another opponent's player - it isn't helping us win so at the end of the day everybody has a role on our team on that sideline and that role has to be to help us win, no matter what that case may be."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I know Freeman is being a bit guarded there and understand why, especially since he says he wasn't even sure of the incident or coach in question. However, this is rather common sense.
If you're not on the field of play, or not doing something as a player or coach on the sideline trying to fire a player up - THEN DON'T SHOVE PEOPLE.
I'm not asking for Kirby Smart to get the Woody Hayes treatment as this wasn't a punch, but I'm rather shocked he has been able to just play dumb after the game and pretend like he didn't remember it and scoot off with virtually no criticism.
There's a prime example of your ESPN and SEC sweetheart deal at work.
