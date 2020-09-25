Game Prediction: LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Notre Dame is off this weekend after its contest against Wake Forest was postponed to December 12. There are going to be a lot more games this weekend with the SEC kicking off its 2020 season.

The Irish Breakdown crew didn’t want to miss out on making predictions, so we looked over the schedule and found the LSU vs. Mississippi State game very intriguing. It will be the first game of the Mike Leach era in Starkville, and LSU begins its title defense.

Here are our predictions of that matchup:

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Mississippi State 31, LSU 27

What would be the point of us all picking the same team? Let’s have some fun …. but I could also see this happening. JP is right, Bo Pelini and Mike Leach have faced each other when they were both in the Big 12. Leach won both games, beating the Huskers 37-31 in Lubbock in 2008 and 31-10 in Lincoln in 2009.

I’m not sure if KJ Costello is the ideal quarterback in the Leach offense, which usually requires a more accurate passer, but when Costello is on he’s good. He’ll have some weapons around him as well, and it’s been awhile since Pelini saw an offense with the kind of speed his unit will face, and he’s still learning what the Tigers are all about.

But I’m more concerned with the LSU offense, which was absolutely decimated during the offseason following its record-setting 2019 season. Not only did the Tigers lose pass game coordinator Joe Brady and Heisman Trophy winning QB Joe Burrow, but they also lost a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, a 1,000-yard running back, their standout tight end and four starting offensive linemen.

Oh, and LSU lost the ability to have 102,000 wild and screaming fans in the stadium, which takes away some of what makes the Tigers so hard to beat at home.

So my question is, can the Tigers outscore the Bulldogs? I’m betting they can’t. It should also be noted that Mississippi State held LSU to its lowest yardage output and second lowest scoring total of the season in 2019.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: LSU 34, Mississippi State 18

LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini has seen Mike Leach’s offense plenty of times when they were coaches in the Big 12. LSU will be ready, both athletically and schematically, for what quarterback KJ Costello and the Bulldog offense throws at them.

When LSU has the ball, they have the talent in the trenches to control the line of scrimmage.

NATHAN ERBACH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: LSU 35, Mississippi State 24

Have to role with the defending champs in week one against Mississippi State. Quarterback KJ Costello and running back Kylin Hill on offense for the Bulldogs make this a fun game, but even with no Joe Burrow and the plethora of LSU players gone to the NFL and/or opting out of the season, LSU doesn’t lose their opener. They are in good hands with Myles Brennan at QB and I think the Tigers surprise some people with their ability post their historic 2019 season.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter