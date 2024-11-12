Irish Breakdown

Farewell to Gerry Faust: Celebrating a Notre Dame Coach’s Passionate Legacy

Faust's hiring following Dan Devine's departure from Notre Dame was an all-time shocking move

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 1981, unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Gerry Faust (center) yells from the sidelines.
Sep 1981, unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Gerry Faust (center) yells from the sidelines. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
When Dan Devine left Notre Dame after the 1980 season, the University made a shocking hire as its next head football coach.

Gerry Faust, who had turned Cincinnati's Moeller High School into a national powerhouse, was chosen for the job.

Faust, who made it clear from a young age that his dream job was to one day coach at Notre Dame, died Monday at the age of 89.

Faust's time at Notre Dame certainly wasn't deemed a success in terms of wins and losses, but perhaps nobody who has ever called Notre Dame home has ever loved the place more.

Gerry Faust Family Statement on his Passing

Gerry Faust coaches Notre Dame in September of 198
Sep 1981, unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Gerry Faust and receiver Dave Condeni (80) on the sidelines during the 1981 season. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The Faust family released the following statement on Monday night announcing the passing of Gerry.

Gerry Faust's Love for Notre Dame

Despite going just 30-26-1 in five years as Notre Dame's head coach, Gerry Faust remained loved in the Notre Dame community, as he loved it back perhaps even more.

“The first thing I do when I arrive, every time, is visit the Grotto,” said Faust in a 2015 piece on the Notre Dame website. “And the first thing I do there is thank the good Lord for having had the opportunity to coach at Notre Dame.”

The piece also notes that for years, Faust would attend four Notre Dame home games a year.

Gerry Faust Remembered on Social Media

Gerry Faust during his time at Notre Dam
Sep 1981, unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Gerry Faust on the sidelines during the 1981 season. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Despite not having a legendary run as Notre Dame's head coach, Faust clearly made an impact on seemingly everyone around him. After news of his death came Monday night, several different people took to social media to remember the former Notre Dame head coach.

Notre Dame Legend Tim Brown Remembers Gerry Faust

Recruiting Guru Tom Lemming Remembers Gerry Faust

Tim Bourret of Clemson Athletics Remembers Gerry Faust

Chuck Freeby Remembers Gerry Faust

Dos Leprechauns on Gerry Faust

John Lewandaowski on Gerry Faust

Gerry Faust: A Winner in Life

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

