How to Watch Notre Dame vs Navy: TV and Betting Info
The heart of Notre Dame's 2025 schedule continues with another classic matchup. After wins over historic rivals USC and Boston College, the Fighting Irish host their 98th all-time game against Navy on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
The Midshipmen had one of their best seasons in program history in 2024 at 10-3, and they're enjoying another strong season under third-year coach Brian Newberry. Navy got off to a 7-0 start, but lost some steam last week with a 31-17 loss at North Texas. Still, the Midshipmen lead the American Athletic Conference at 5-1 and have a shot at earning the Group of Five's bid to the College Football Playoff.
Navy is led by senior quarterback Blake Horvath, who has 926 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. With just 107 pass attempts all season by Horvath, plus a dangerous Notre Dame run game with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, Saturday's matchup could very well be decided in the trenches.
Here's more information on the game
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy
- Who: No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) vs. Navy Midshipmen (7-1)
- What: 98th meeting between Notre Dame and Navy
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 8
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium (80,795) in South Bend, Ind.
- TV: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock
- TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
- Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (channel 129)
- Radio Announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 26.5-point favorite over Navy, and the over/under is 56.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday. Notre Dame's moneyline odds are -3200, while Navy is a +1400 underdog on the moneyline.
- Recent results: Notre Dame defeated No. 20 USC 34-24 on Oct. 18, then won 25-10 at Boston College on Saturday. Navy won 42-32 at home against FAU on Oct. 25, then lost 31-17 at North Texas on Saturday.
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 83-13-1 and has a 32-5-0 against Navy at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish have won the last seven matchups dating back to 2017, and they haven't lost to Navy at Notre Dame Stadium since 2009. Navy's last win over Notre Dame came during the 2016 season in Jacksonville, Fla., a 28-27 final score. The Irish won last year's matchup 51-14 in Annapolis, Md., recovering five Navy fumbles and rushing for 265 yards and four touchdowns.
- Weather: According to weather.com, there's an 80% chance of precipitation and a low of 33 degrees with north-northeast winds at 10 mph on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.
- Coaches: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is 39-12 in his fourth full season, including a 5-2 record in playoff and bowl games. He guided the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record last season and an appearance in the national championship game. Freeman was previously Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2021. Navy's Brian Newberry is 22-11 overall,15-7 in AAC play, and 1-0 in bowl games in three seasons. The Midshipmen won 10 games last season, something the program has accomplished just six times since 1891. Newberry was previously the Navy defensive coordinator from 2019-22.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.