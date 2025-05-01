Notre Dame Defensive Lineman Howard Cross Signs NFL Deal
On a Notre Dame defense full of superstars and draft picks -- Xaiver Watts, Benjamin Morrison, Jack Kiser and Rylie Mills -- it was pretty much a guarantee some of the Irish's other defensive stars weren't going to hear their name called on Draft Night.
However, that doesn't mean they still can't play in the NFL. Howard Cross III wasn't selected in this year's draft, but he is on the right path to playing in the NFL after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent over the weekend.
If you think Cross III signing with the Bengals is just a coincidence, think again. Al Golden got to coach Cross III last year in South Bend as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, and maybe he'll get to do it again in the NFL as Golden left the Irish this offseason to join Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor as his defensive coordinator.
Cross III has a long road ahead of him to make the Bengals active roster or even the practice squad roster, but considering Golden got to coach Cross III in college, that might give him a slight advantage over other guys trying to stick with the club.
And it's not like Cross III had a bad senior season either. The former two-time All-American was third on the team with four sacks and fourth with 5.5 tackles for loss in 14 games this year.
Plus, not many guys have the experience like Cross III. Cross III played in each of his six seasons at Notre Dame, seeing an increase in playing time each year and can play a lot of different roles on the defensive line.
Expect to see Cross III play in the preseason, and if all goes well, make the Bengals practice squad.