Incredible Notre Dame Running Back Stat From Week 1
Notre Dame's RB room was considered a strength entering 2024 and looks to be just that
Entering 2024, the Notre Dame RB room was considered one of the deepest parts of the team. Everyone felt that Jeremiyah Love was poised to have a breakout season to be supported by a fully rehabbed and healthy JD Price and some very talented youngsters behind those two waiting in the wings.
While the Irish didn't rip off a ton of yardage consistently, they got big chunks and touchdowns in critical game moments from both Price and Love.
While it may not have felt like it watching the game live, the Irish eventually ended up compiling a very nice 198 yards rushing for an average of 5.8 YPC. It was a very solid evening, especially considering the challenging game dynamics.
Hidden yardage was gained by both Price and Love against Texas A&M
In a game that was as close as the Notre Dame Texas A&M game was throughout the night, every yard counts. Every detail matters, and the Irish won the night in this area.
Between Price and Love, Notre Dame runners caused 16 missed tackles on 22 carries. This level of shiftiness led to Notre Dame's biggest plays of the night. Very impressive first game indeed.
The good news for the Irish is that as the young offensive line continues to gel week to week, the running attack and Irish offense overall will continue to get better alongside it. How much growth can the offense experience through the next 11 games hopefully leading into the playoff? A lot.
