Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week Nine

The Irish Breakdown Top 25 is updated after week eight action of college football. The weekend included a dominant Notre Dame victory and the return of the Big Ten. (Last week's ranking in parenthesis)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 6-0 (2)

2. Clemson Tigers - 6-0 (1)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes - 2-0 (3)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 6-0 (4)

5. Florida Gators - 3-1 (8)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats - 5-0 (9)

7. Georgia Bulldogs - 4-1 (5)

8. Texas A & M Aggies - 4-1 (10)

9. BYU Cougars - 7-0 (15)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 4-1 (6)

11. Miami Hurricanes - 5-1 (13)

12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 6-0 (18)

13. Wisconsin Badgers - 1-0 (11)

14. SMU Mustangs - 6-1 (16)

15. Liberty Flames - 6-0 (19)

16. Army Black Knights - 6-1 (20)

17. Louisiana Rajun Cajuns - 5-1 (23)

18. Iowa State Cyclones - 4-2 (24)

19. North Carolina Tar Heels - 4-2 (12)

20. Wake Forest Demon Deacons - 4-2 (22)

21. Kansas State Wildcats - 4-2 (14)

22. Oklahoma Sooners - 4-2 (25)

23. Boston College Eagles - 4-3 (21)

24. Texas Longhorns - 4-2 (NR)

25. Virginia Tech Hokies - 4-2 (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 7 Michigan, No. 17 Memphis

This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

This Top 25 includes ONLY teams who have actually played.

I will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

If you would like to provide your own Top 25 ranking, or ask a question/provide a comment on my ranking, leave a comment below.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter