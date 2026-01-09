Irish lose DB to Colorado, get new Linebackers Coach and Assistant General Manager

A lot went down in South Bend on Thursday, but unfortunately, it wasn't all good news. Defensive back Cree Thomas entered the transfer portal last week and has officially picked his new school -- Colorado.

Let’s do it! Thank you God! https://t.co/xBaXoYNNCL — Cree Thomas (@CreeThomas3) January 7, 2026

Cree Thomas's Background

The former four-star recruit played in three games as a true freshman and has four years of eligibility remaining. Thomas made his collegiate debut against Navy but didn't find his way into the box score till his final game against Syracuse, where the Phoenix, Ariz., native recorded his first career tackle and pass breakup.

How Cree Thomas's Departure Impacts Notre Dame

For someone who only played in three games, Thomas's departure is a bigger hit than some may expect. First and foremost, I liked what I saw from Thomas during his limited playing time. He has excellent size and length for a defensive back, and good speed, too.



Secondly, he has four years of eligibility remaining, so he's got plenty of time to develop, and I'm confident that could have happened under Marcus Freeman in South Bend. And arguably most importantly, he was probably going to play a bigger role with the Irish next year, whether it be on defense or on special teams.



It's no secret that Freeman and defensive coordinator Chris Ash love to go with five defensive backs, especially against pass-heavy teams, and Thomas could have been one of those five next season.



However, he made a good choice in Colorado. Not only is Thomas going to get similar national attention at Colorado like he did at Notre Dame, but he's also going to be coached by arguably the best cornerback ever in Deion Sanders. Either way, Sanders got a solid player in Thomas, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's a multi-year starter and even an All-Conference selection for the Buffaloes.

However, the rest of the news isn't bad. The Irish named Al Washington the new Linebackers Coach and Defensive Run Game Coordinator and named Kenny Sanders as the Assistant General Manager.

Al Washington, Notre Dame Linebackers Coach/Defensive Run Coordinator



Washington has been on the Notre Dame staff the last four seasons, but 2026 will be his first as the Linebackers Coach and Defensive Run Game Coordinator. Washington was previously the team's Defensive Line Coach, but the Irish named Charlie Partridge its new defensive line coach on Thursday.



And I like both moves. Partridge is a veteran coach who has head coaching experience and NFL coaching experience. Plus, Washington was previously the linebackers coach at Michigan and Ohio State before landing in South Bend.



Washington has plenty of talent on his hands, led by Drayk Bowen, and if there's anyone who can maximize his potential, it's probably Washington.

Kenny Sanders, Notre Dame Assistant General

Notre Dame is expected to hire Kenny Sanders as an assistant general manager, sources tell @CBSSports.



Had been the director of player personnel at Penn State the last four seasons. In addition to Penn State, has also worked at Oregon and in the NFL with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/blVmOIHnHg — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

Sanders arrives at Notre Dame after serving as Penn State's Director of Player Personnel for the last four seasons.



Sanders recruited some big names to Penn State during his time -- Abdul Carter, Tyler Warren, Chop Robinson, Joey Porter Jr., etc. -- and hopefully he can do that at Notre Dame.



Sanders was also the Director of Recruiting at Oregon under Mario Cristobal, and was a scout for the Baltimore Ravens.



This might not seem like a big move, but it is. Obviously, Sanders will still have to report to Freeman, but having someone with an eye for talent like Sanders is arguably more important than just about any coach. And let's be honest, if Notre Dame is going to get over the hump and win a National Title, it needs to bring in some elite guys like Ohio State, Alabama, and Indiana have done over the years.