Watch: Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Enjoys the Snow at Notre Dame
When it was announced that the College Football Playoff was expanding to 12 teams and that First Round games would be played on college campuses, the idea of a snow game in some of the iconic venues in the northern states certainly sounded compelling.
Fast forward to December 20, 2024 and it didn't even take until kickoff of the first game for snow in one of those venues to be a hit nationally.
This in and around South Bend, Indiana woke up to snow showers on Friday, as a fresh coat of snow covered the Notre Dame campus. Among those out early to enjoy it ahead of Friday night's First Round College Football Playoff game was ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Pete, who went for a stroll near Touchdown Jesus, where College GameDay will broadcast Friday afternoon.
Check out Herbstreit describing the scene and excitement while Pete shows off his new-found love for the snow in front of the Notre Dame library below.
Notre Dame and Indiana are set to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET Friday in a game that can be seen on both ESPN and ABC.