Notre Dame Alum Kyren Williams: 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook for Rams RB
Fantasy football season is upon us, and once again, Notre Dame fans will have the opportunity to add a few notable alums to their fantasy rosters – including Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams.
Last year, Williams finished in the top ten in almost all fantasy football formats. Can he maintain the production in 2025, surpass it, or will he fall short? We try to answer that in our look at the former Irish star's fantasy football upside.
Kyren Williams' 2024 Season
After a Pro Bowl season in 2023 that saw Williams rush for 95.3 yards per game and 1.25 touchdowns per outing (did missed four games with an injury), he put together a solid follow-up campaign at 81.2 yards per game and 16 total touchdowns in 2024. Earning the lion’s share of backfield touches, Williams was the Rams’ go-to backfield presence – all of which appears poised to hold in 2025.
Los Angeles Rams Backup Running Back Situation
Michigan product Blake Corum, who had 58 carries in 2024, has a full season of NFL experience under his belt, and very well may be in line for more touches in 2025. Rookie back Jarquez Hunter, whom the Rams selected in the fourth round this year from Auburn, will be in the mix too, as he put together an impressive preseason thus far.
But it isn't exactly a crowded backfield. Williams is the No. 1 back without a sure-thing rotation.
Limited Receiving Value
Essentially a first- and second-down back since he became a starter back in 2023, Williams has averaged just 2.3 receptions per game for an uninspiring 13.8 yards per outing.
While he adds a score every once in a blue moon through the air (five on his career), don’t expect Williams to be racking up extra points as a receiver – which weakens his value in PPR leagues.
Dominant on The Ground
That aforementioned 95.3 yards per outing on the ground in 2023 led the league, and he should push for close to that.
Although he took a step back with 81.2 yards per game in 2024, he made up for any lost value there with his 16 total scores – including just four regular-season games all year without a trip to the endzone.
Few backs have been as consistent as Williams over the past two seasons, and there’s no reason to believe that will change heading into 2025 with one massive caveat. Will star quarterback Matthew Stafford be healthy and productive? Assuming he is, and defenses don't key everything on the Ram ground attack, expect Williams to match his production from 2024 and thrive in Sean McVay’s offense once more.
Kyren Williams Fantasy Outlook: Top 6-10 Running Back, but closer to the bottom half of that