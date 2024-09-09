Watch: Former Notre Dame Star Scores First Rams Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
It wasn't the fastest start for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions but when they figured things out, they certainly made things interesting in the 2024 season opener.
The Lions had controlled the majority of the game but with 3:33 left in the third quarter and trailing 17-3, former Notre Dame star running back Kyren Williams got the Rams within a touchdown of the hosts. Williams found the end zone on a two yard scoring run - you can see the highlight below.
The Lions defense held Williams in check most of the evening as he had 18 carries but totaled just 50 rushing yards. Williams also caught three passes but totaled just four yards on those.
The Rams eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter, but a Lions field goal forced overtime and Detroit scored via a David Montgomery touchdown run in overtime to clinch the season opening victory.
