Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman isn't shy about making his football team play as physical as possible.



During the year, he often touts "Bloody Tuesday" where the team has a very physical practice, and gets after it, in order to prepare their bodies for the physicality that comes each gameday.

When gameday actually comes around though, Freeman shys away from actual blood.



As was the case with star offensive guard Anthonie Knapp on Saturday.

Anthonie Knapp Bloodied Up During Saturday's Win at North Carolina

At one point during Saturday's win at North Carolina, left guard Anthonie Knapp came to the sideline with a bloodied up face.



Freeman was quick to turn him away and get him pointed in the direction of the Notre Dame training staff, something he discussed during his Monday media availability.

“We talk about Bloody Tuesdays, but it was a bloody Saturday, said Freeman. "I saw him running toward me and I was like, ‘Go see the trainer. Keep that blood to yourself, man.’”

Marcus Freeman the Anti-PJ Fleck Regarding Blood

It was just over a week ago that Minnesota went on the road and beat Washington, an upset that few saw coming.



Immediately after the game, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck approached Golden Gophers linebacker, who had been hit in the face with a cleat on the final play of the game, and was bleeding from his mouth.

Fleck went the extra mile and wiped the blood off the linebackers cheek, and wiped it on the side of his own face.



It was truly something to behold, and in case you didn't see the moment that went viral all over the college football world then check out below.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is FIRED UP after beating Washington 😭 pic.twitter.com/qBOgZHk39d — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2026

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

I know a lot of people get sick of PJ Fleck's act, but I'm happy he's in college football - he makes it more entertaining at a place that hasn't won anything major in decades.



I side with Marcus Freeman on this one, though.

There is nothing on earth that makes my stomach feel more unsettled quicker than seeing someone else's blood.



If its your own child's and you have to help them after a fall or they crash their bike, that's one thing, but another guy's neck or nose just gushing blood?



You can be my best friend on earth but if I see your face all bloodied, I'm going to do everything in my power to hand you off to someone else to get the care you need.

Sorry, bro.