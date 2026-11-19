Tell me right now who has a better case for the Heisman Trophy this season than Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.



Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is right there, but the Buckeyes' struggles over the last month have called that into question.



Carr out-dueled Darian Mensah of Miami earlier this month, and Devon Dampier of Utah has thrown fewer touchdowns and six more interceptions than Carr to date.

Carr is as serious a Heisman Trophy contender as there is, but he won't be getting any backing from Notre Dame to try to win votes for the award in the next few weeks.



No, not because Notre Dame has anything against Carr, but because he specifically told them not to.

CJ Carr's Decision Speaks Volumes of Marcus Freeman's Culture

If you watch much Notre Dame football content online, you often hear head coach Marcus Freeman discuss "Team Glory" and constantly discuss how everything is for the team.



There is no better example of that than Carr making the choice to not have the school make a Heisman Trophy campaign for him.



That's hardly a surprise for Carr, who wouldn't take the bait from ESPN's Rece Davis about potentially winning the award earlier this year, instead keeping his focus on the national championship (see below).

Rece Davis made a comment about the Heisman Trophy display in the new Shields Family Hall leaving room on the shelf for another suggesting Carr as a potential future winner.



CJ being the team player he is responded with:



“I’m with it. As long as they left room for that… pic.twitter.com/oQkMdy1gBi — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) August 14, 2026

"As long as they left room for that national championship trophy, we're good."

Carr's Decision Feels Out of Tom Brady's Playbook

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I'm not saying that CJ Carr is bound to have an NFL career like Tom Brady one day (I'm not saying he won't be super successful, either), but the way he carries himself has reminded me of Brady for the last couple seasons.



He's not afraid to get after teammates, he'll talk smack to his own teammates at practice, and he doesn't let his ego get in the way on the field, as he'll nickel and dime opponents to death instead of trying to make highlight throw after highlight throw.

Carr's decision to stop Notre Dame from launching a Heisman Trophy campaign, however, reminds me of something else Brady was a part of early in his NFL career.



For those who aren't old enough, the 2001 New England Patriots were a massive underdog against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36. After the Rams starters were introduced, as was the Super Bowl tradition at the time, the Patriots came out, by choice, as a team.

I can't help but think of that moment when news of Carr declining the campaign came out.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

It's one thing to speak about "Team Glory" and say all the right things about it, but its entirely another to act it out on the regular.



How does it get any more crystal clear than when the starting quarterback of the most famous program in college football pushes aside the attention to focus on winning something much bigger?

This move by Carr doesn't guarantee anything in terms of the 2026 college football season.



It doesn't guarantee that he won't win the Heisman Trophy, and it doesn't guarantee that Notre Dame will go on a deep run and challenge for the long-desired national championship.



What is does make blatantly obvious, though, is that Marcus Freeman's culture is real when the grandson of a legendary Michigan head coach is opting to focus on the team and its bigger goals than spend any energy on the most famous individual award in sports.