Irish Breakdown

Marcus Freeman Talks New Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Chris Ash

The Notre Dame head coach had kind things to say about the man now coordinating the Fighting Irish defense

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame made the hiring of defensive coordinator Chris Ash official on Saturday, issuing a press release about the pending move (requires standard Notre Dame hiring protocol).

In that release, Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman issued a statement about the veteran assistant that will now call the Fighting Irish defense.

“Chris’ experience of coordinating and leading great defensive units at multiple places really resonated with me,” said Marcus Freeman. “His experience both in the NFL and as a head coach are valuable assets he can bring to our program. Chris has a great reputation of being a coach who builds strong relationships, while simultaneously developing his players, and that makes him a great fit for this role.”

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:

Chris Ash while head coach at Rutgers in 201
Sep 7, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash looks on during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The most interesting part of this to me isn't necessarily about Ash. Ash's history is long, stretching three decades in the college ranks.

The fact that is no reference to Ash's position being a co-defensive coordinator position is the interesting part to me. Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens had been rumored to be in the running for the post, but based on the wording of it, it'd appear that Mickens is remaining in his current post and not moving up.

I'm not here to tell you that's a good, great, or awful thing - I'm just here to point out that based on the wording that it would appear there won't be any co-defensive coordinators.

More From Notre Dame on SI

Notre Dame Beats Out Bluebloods for Big Time Offensive Line Prospect

Jerome Bettis Shares Epic Lou Holtz Recruiting Story at Notre Dame

Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame's Freshly Released 2025 Football Schedule

2025 Notre Dame Football Off-Season Roster Tracker

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football