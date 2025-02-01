Marcus Freeman Talks New Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Chris Ash
Notre Dame made the hiring of defensive coordinator Chris Ash official on Saturday, issuing a press release about the pending move (requires standard Notre Dame hiring protocol).
In that release, Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman issued a statement about the veteran assistant that will now call the Fighting Irish defense.
“Chris’ experience of coordinating and leading great defensive units at multiple places really resonated with me,” said Marcus Freeman. “His experience both in the NFL and as a head coach are valuable assets he can bring to our program. Chris has a great reputation of being a coach who builds strong relationships, while simultaneously developing his players, and that makes him a great fit for this role.”
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
The most interesting part of this to me isn't necessarily about Ash. Ash's history is long, stretching three decades in the college ranks.
The fact that is no reference to Ash's position being a co-defensive coordinator position is the interesting part to me. Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens had been rumored to be in the running for the post, but based on the wording of it, it'd appear that Mickens is remaining in his current post and not moving up.
I'm not here to tell you that's a good, great, or awful thing - I'm just here to point out that based on the wording that it would appear there won't be any co-defensive coordinators.