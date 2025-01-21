Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Explains Controversial Field Goal Attempt
Notre Dame fell to Ohio State 34-23 in Monday night's national championship game. Late in the third quarter it looked like the boat racing was on as Ohio State led 31-7 but to Notre Dame's credit, it fought back with a vengence.
Trailing 31-15 in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame had the ball fourth-and-goal at the Ohio State 9-yard line with 9:30 to play. Marcus Freeman opted to attempt a field goal instead of take another shot at the end zone.
Mitch Jeter then proceeded to miss the chip shot field goal attempt and the deficit remained 16 points for Notre Dame.
Freeman was asked about the decision to attempt the field goal instead of take another shot at the end zone after the game.
Yeah, I think it was 4th and 9 or 10, and I just thought instead of being down 16, let's try to go down 13. I know it's still a two-score game, but you have a better probability of getting 14 points than you do 16 points.
If it was a shorter 4th and goal situation, I probably would have gone for it, but I just felt fourth and nine was not a great chance for us to make that and decided to kick it, and we didn't make it.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I know its not a popular opinion on Monday night/Tuesday morning but I agree with Freeman on this one.
Sure, the difference between 16, 13, and 10 or 8 are all significant, the difference between 16 and 13 is huge. If two-point conversions are roughly a coin-flip, the chances of making both of them necessary is tie the game at that point is 25%. Freeman is right that there is that difference.
If Jeter makes the field goal then its a 13 point game. Then after the second Greathouse touchdown, Notre Dame is a stop away from getting the ball back with a chance to take the lead, not just potentially tie it up with a two-pointer.
It ultimately didn't matter as the stop didn't end up being made, but also the fact it was from the 9-yard line is also significant. Fourth and nine is hard enough to pick up at midfield, let alone with the shortened field inside the 10. It's not why Notre Dame lost but I find this being one of those decisions a coach has to make where there isn't necessarily a right or wrong answer.