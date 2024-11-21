Marcus Freeman Addresses NFL Coaching Rumors – Here’s What He Said
The annual coaching carosuel in big-time football is about to hit and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's name has been thrown into the fold.
Freeman was mentioned by both ESPN and NFL Network as a potential name to keep an eye on as more NFL jobs become open. In his final media availability Thursday before Notre Dame takes on unbeaten Army, Freeman was asked about the rumors.
Marcus Freeman on Potentially Taking NFL Head Coaching Job
Freeman was asked on Thursday about making a potential move to the NFL.
"I try not to waste time thinking about an uncertain future," said Freeman.
He also went on to say his name being mentioned is a result of the success of Notre Dame's football program and that he hasn't given any thought to making the potential leap.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I've never looked at Marcus Freeman and really thought much of him being an NFL head coach but since he's being asked about it, let's quickly discuss.
Hiring quality assistants is perhaps the most important thing a head coach can do at any level and Freeman doing well there today is certainly a positive mark.
He has just three years of head coaching experience which speaks more to the opposite, although the NFL hires plenty of head coaches who have no head coaching experience at any level each year.
The main takeaway from Freeman's response to me is that there isn't a clear-cut "no". Now, positioning himself to an extension at Notre Dame could be part of the reason as we all know how negotiations work, but it's now something to keep an eye on until it's not.