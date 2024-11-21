Irish Breakdown

Marcus Freeman Addresses NFL Coaching Rumors – Here’s What He Said

The Notre Dame head football coach was asked about a potential NFL future on Thursday

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after a Fighting Irish touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after a Fighting Irish touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
The annual coaching carosuel in big-time football is about to hit and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's name has been thrown into the fold.

Freeman was mentioned by both ESPN and NFL Network as a potential name to keep an eye on as more NFL jobs become open. In his final media availability Thursday before Notre Dame takes on unbeaten Army, Freeman was asked about the rumors.

"I try not to waste time thinking about an uncertain future," said Freeman.

He also went on to say his name being mentioned is a result of the success of Notre Dame's football program and that he hasn't given any thought to making the potential leap.

Marcus Freeman talks to a Notre Dame football player during a gam
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman coaches offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (72) after Pendleton received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I've never looked at Marcus Freeman and really thought much of him being an NFL head coach but since he's being asked about it, let's quickly discuss.

Hiring quality assistants is perhaps the most important thing a head coach can do at any level and Freeman doing well there today is certainly a positive mark.

He has just three years of head coaching experience which speaks more to the opposite, although the NFL hires plenty of head coaches who have no head coaching experience at any level each year.

The main takeaway from Freeman's response to me is that there isn't a clear-cut "no". Now, positioning himself to an extension at Notre Dame could be part of the reason as we all know how negotiations work, but it's now something to keep an eye on until it's not.

