Marcus Freeman Shares Unique Purdue Memory After Notre Dame Dominates Boilers
Marcus Freeman is in his third year as Notre Dame's head coach in a tenure that has had some extreme highs and disappointing lows.
Freeman and Notre Dame bounced back Saturday with a 66-7 drubbing of Purdue, one week after suffering an upset loss against Northern Illinois. Freeman spent from 2013-2016 on Purdue's coaching staff, starting as a linebackers coach and working his way up to defensive coordinator.
After Saturday's Notre Dame victory over Purdue, Freeman was asked about how his time in West Lafayette compares to what he's doing now. Freeman then shared some family information about what went on during his time on the Boilermakers staff.
“There’s nothing comparable in my time at Purdue. I mean, I was a linebackers coach here. I really enjoyed living here. Me and my wife were just talking about it. We had a couple kids here. I think we might have made another one, and we had it in Cincinnati.
I went into Saturday expecting to learn something about the Notre Dame football team and feel safe in saying I did.
I didn't go into Saturday expecting to learn about the expansion history of the Freeman family but I suppose we all learned a little about that as well.
