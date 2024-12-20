Notre Dame's Freeman & Bevacqua "Maniacal" About Winning A CFP Title
Pete Bevacqua is the right AD at the right time for Notre Dame
Notre Dame's new AD Pete Bevacqua has been a breath of fresh air early on in his tenure.
So far he has been very open with the Irish fans and media about his plans and goals for Notre Dame Football in the modern era of college football. This is very refreshing for Irish fans and is a vastly different approach than how Bevacqua's predecessors operated.
Leading up to the battle with Indiana, Bevacqua spoke publicly about Marcus Freeman and himself being "maniacal" about the Irish winning another national championship. This is music to Irish fans' ears who for much too long, haven't always felt that elite football at Notre Dame was a top priority.
While this quote from the new AD made some news, his comments must be back up with actions moving forward.
Marcus Freeman and Pete Bevacqua must thread the Irish needle
Never in the history of college football have things changed as massively and as quickly as they have in recent years. From NIL, to the transfer portal, to changes to the CFP format, this is a lot for a college program to keep up with and adapt to to remain competitive.
This duo of younger, energetic, and modern Notre Dame leaders must carefully thread the needle between maintaining the university's value structures while at the same time adapting to the modern game. This is not an easy task anywhere, let alone at Notre Dame where winning in football isn't the only mission of the school.
With the recent extension of Marcus Freeman, he and Bevacqua are linked. It'll be up to these two to ensure the Irish are a force to be reckoned with in the modern era. As for now, the Irish fan base loves to hear publicly that the new AD cares about football how they do. Now he must prove it with actions.
