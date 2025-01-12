Marcus Freeman Provides Latest Notre Dame Injury Report Before National Championship Game
Notre Dame football has dealt with injuries all season long but been able to put them aside as the Fighting Irish have reached the national championship game.
Although that game won't be played for just over another week as the Irish are set to take on Ohio State in Atlanta, head coach Marcus Freeman still gave an injury report update on his team during scheduled media availability on Sunday.
Here is the latest information Freeman gave on Notre Dame's players that were beat up in the Orange Bowl victory over Penn State.
Notre Dame Football: Offensive Tackle Anthonie Knapp
Freeman announced that Knapp is out for the final game of the season after suffering an ankle injury against Penn State. Knapp beat out Tosh Baker for the starting left tackle position in fall camp after projected starter Charles Jagusah suffered a pectoral injury.
I also went and projected what I think Notre Dame's starting offensive line will look like on the night of January 20 against Ohio State.
Notre Dame Football: Offensive Guard Rocco Spindler
Freeman stated that Notre Dame starting right guard Rocco Spindler is doing everything he can to be ready for the national championship game. There is no guarantee but the Michigan native wasn't ruled out like Knapp was.
Notre Dame Football: Running Back Jeremiyah Love
Despite being beat up and also sick in the time since Notre Dame's late-November trip to USC, Freeman stated that star running back Jeremiyah Love is "good to go" for the national championship game.
Notre Dame Football: Wide Receiver Beaux Collins
Freeman stated that wide receiver Beaux Collins is working his way back from a calf strain and that as long as he progresses, he'll should be good to go against Ohio State.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
The offensive line being reworked yet again is quite the thing to see. I say it with respect to the young man but Notre Dame is going to be in a world of hurt if it has to have Tosh Baker start against Ohio State.
The best thing Notre Dame can hope for is Spindler to heal enough to play and then have Jagusah move back to tackle for the game before transitioning to an offensive guard next season.
As for skill-guys Love and Collins - nobody expected to hear anything different about Love but my hope is that 11 days after the Orange Bowl, that he'll be able to play without the brace he was forced to wear against Penn State.