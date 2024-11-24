Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt saw one of the biggest games of the weekend up close as he was on the call for Ohio State's dominating win over Indiana.
Klatt releases his own personal top 10 each week and did so late Saturday night, after one of the wilder Saturdays of the season.
Last week Klatt had Notre Dame in the top 10. How far did the Irish rise after dominating Army at Yankee Stadium?
See how Klatt rates the nation's top 10 after another absolutely wild weekend of college football.
Just Missed: Boise State, Clemson, Tulane
10. SMU
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs linebacker Ahmad Walker (34) celebrates during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Record: 10-1 Week 13 Result: 33-7 win vs. Virginia Next Week: home vs. Cal
9. Indiana
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) hands off to running back Ty Son Lawton (17) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Record: 10-1 Week 13 Result: 38-15 loss at Ohio State Next Week: home vs. Purdue
8. Miami
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Record: 10-1 Week 13 Result: 42-14 win vs. Wake Forest Next Week: at Syracuse
7. Tennessee
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel high-fives fans during the Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee's game against UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Record: 9-2 Week 13 Result: 56-0 win vs. UTEP Next Week: at Vanderbilt
6. Notre Dame
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) throws the ball during the first half against the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Record: 10-1 Week 13 Result: 49-14 win vs. Army Next Week: at USC
5. Georgia
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) takes the field to warm up before the start of a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Record: 9-2 Week 13 Result: 59-21 win vs. UMass Next Week: vs. Georgia Tech
4. Penn State
Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Amin Vanover (15) celebrates with the Governor's Victory Bell after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Record: 10-1 Week 13 Result: 26-25 win at Minnesota Next Week: vs. Maryland
3. Texas
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks over at the student section after the Longhorns' game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Nov. 23, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Record: 10-1 Week 13 Result: 31-14 win vs. Kentucky Next Week: at Texas A&M
2. Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Record: 10-1 Week 13 Result: 38-15 win vs. Indiana Next Week: vs. Michigan
1. Oregon
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media during the post game press conference following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Record: 11-0 Week 13 Result: Off Week Next Week: vs. Washington
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
There is only one thing I really object to in this ranking sheet and it's not Georgia being in the top five. It's instead Penn State, who has been having to escape by the skin of its teeth with regularity this year. Minnesota had the Nittany Lions on the ropes but couldn't finish them off.
Honestly, if Georgia were to play Texas tomorrow, who would you take? I saw that game just like we all did and saw the Bulldogs dominate in Austin. My guess is that it would happen again that way.