Week 13 Madness and Drama Shakes Up College Football Playoff Projections
The second to last weekend on the 2024 college football regular season didn't look incredible on paper going in, but turned out to be one of those that saw shakeups all over the rankings.
No. 2 Ohio State handed a beatdown to unbeaten No. 5 Indiana early in the day while what we thought would be the runaway upset of the day saw Florida knock off No. 9 Ole Miss.
The day would see No. 7 Alabama put up just three points at previously 5-5 Oklahoma, No. 14 BYU fall at No. 21 Arizona State, No. 16 Colorado fall at Kansas, and No. 15 Texas A&M lose in four overtimes at unranked Auburn.
Got all that?
Now what does it mean?
As a result, the latest College Football Playoff rankings will look significantly different as will the projections for who makes the dance.
College Football Playoff Projection: Top Four Seeds
Just a friendly reminder before we get going - this is based on what I think will happen combined with what already has this college football season.
This week saw massive changes across the board as the SEC took big hits with upsets. So what do we make of all this and who do we now project to secure the four first round byes as the highest rated conference champions?
Despite its loss at Oregon I still see Ohio State winning the Big Ten in a rematch the first weekend of December.
Georgia flies up as it has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game against the winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M next weekend.
I'd pick SMU to beat Miami in the ACC Championship as of now, but either I have finishing ahead of Boise State simply because of there being a better win out there for the ACC champ.
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. SMU
4. Boise State
College Football Playoff Projections: 5-8
Oregon has the best resume as of now as it remains unbeaten but even if it suffers a loss against Ohio State in Indianapolis, it will receive a very favorable five-seed.
For me it's been huge for Notre Dame to get into a top six seed and because of how unimpressive Penn State looked against Minnesota, I see the Irish passing the Nittany Lions this week.
Finally, I see Texas falling significantly as it'll either lose next week to Texas A&M or for a second time to Georgia in the SEC championship game.
5. Oregon
6. Notre Dame
7. Penn State
8. Texas
College Football Playoff Projections: 9-12
Perhaps the biggest winner of Saturday's madness was Tennessee. The Vols went from the outside looking in to feeling somewhat safe about making the dance, assuming it can get by rival Vanderbilt next week.
I had thought for weeks that the ACC was only going to get one bid, but because of how the SEC has gone, a second ACC team is now in play. I have Miami but there is a real chance Clemson is knocking on the door if it can beat South Carolina next week.
Finally, Indiana falls a bit but not out and Arizona State now looks like the favorite to win the Big 12 - the most entertaining but far from the best conference this year.
9. Tennessee
10. Miami
11. Indiana
12. Arizona State
College Football Playoff Projections - Bracket
First Round Byes:
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. SMU
4. Boise State
First Round Games:
5. Oregon vs. 12. Arizona State
6. Notre Dame vs. 11. Indiana
7. Penn State vs. 10. Miami
8. Texas vs. 9. Tennessee
Second Round Games:
1. Ohio State vs. 8. Texas
4. Boise State vs. 5. Oregon
3. SMU vs. 6. Notre Dame
2. Georgia vs. 7. Penn State
Semi-Final Games
1. Ohio State vs. 5. Oregon
2. Georgia vs. 6. Notre Dame
National Championship
5. Oregon over 2. Georgia
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
The seeding remains so important for Notre Dame. The best thing about the College Football Playoff is how quickly things can change. A week ago, Georgia was playing for their postseason lives and now I have them as the No. 2 seed.
Notre Dame getting a six seed with potential matchups against Indiana and the ACC champion is more favorable than you could ever ask for after falling to Northern Illinois early September.