Did Mike Elko's Post-Game Remark Target Brian Kelly, Not Jimbo Fisher?

Elko's postgame comments after Texas A&M beat LSU caused many heads to turn

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 7, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly and his defensive coordinator Mike Elko watch warmups before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Purcell Pavilion.
Feb 7, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Brian Kelly and his defensive coordinator Mike Elko watch warmups before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Former Notre Dame assistant coach Mike Elko only spent one season as the defensive coordinator of the Fighting Irish but has seen his career skyrocket since leaving following the 2017 season.

Elko left to take the defensive coordinator job at Texas A&M where he spent the 2018-2021 seasons before earning the opportunity to become head coach at Duke. After two successful seasons as Duke's head coach, Elko was hired to replace Jimbo Fisher following last season.

Elko has the Aggies humming as they are the only team who remains unbeaten in SEC play this season, following a 38-23 victory over LSU Saturday.

It's what Elko said after the game, seemingly about a former boss of his, that continues to garner attention.

Mike Elko's Strong Postgame Comments After Texas A&M Beat LSU

"This is a real program. It is not fake. It is not a politician running this program, talking fast and BSing everybody."

The seemed perception is that Elko was talking about the Texas A&M program now compared to just a year ago when it was coached by Jimbo Fisher, his old boss. On the surface it makes sense, Fisher certainly fits some of the billing of what Elko had to say and had the program appearing to be in shambles before Elko has quickly turned the ship.

But are we certain those comments were made towards Fisher? Or were they a shot at the head coach Mike Elko opposed Saturday night and once was an assistant coach for?

Mike Elko and Brian Kelly

When you break down the quote, the fast-talking certainly brings Jimbo Fisher to mind, but what about the rest of it?

Afterall, Brian Kelly went to school with the goal of getting into politics before finding success in the coaching ranks. His famed halftime speech to the LSU fan base at halftime of a basketball right after he was introduced as the Tigers new coach in December of 2021 is clearly the move of a politician.

I'm not going to pretend I know who Mike Elko was thinking of when he made the comments after the game. All I know is that I certainly know Brian Kelly fits the mold of the description.

