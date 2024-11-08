Former Irish Captain Mike Goolsby Weighs In on Notre Dame's Playoff Push
Notre Dame can see the light at the end of the tunnel
As Notre Dame emerges from its last break and heads into an upcoming four-game playoff push to end the regular season, I had the pleasure of recording a live video podcast from Jameson's Pub in Frankfort, Illinois, with former Irish captain Mike Goolsby.
Never one to be shy with his thoughts, Mike is impressed with Notre Dame's resilience this season. The Irish bounced back from a devastating early-season loss and overcame the onslaught of injuries that have plagued this team all season to remain in the CFP position.
Notre Dame vs FSU and maintaining focus
We also discussed the upcoming battle with downtrodden Florida State in great detail. From a player's perspective, Mike talked about how critical it is for the team to maintain focus heading into this game and to avoid the distraction of the playoff chatter and or being lulled to sleep by the Seminole's poor record and the lack of hype this matchup now has as a result.
This has been an odd year from Notre Dame regarding the schedule, the results of the schedule, and the drastic emotional swings that occurred in the first month of the season. The Irish have steadied the ship, things have leveled out and the Irish are playing winning football. The only question now is can they continue to trend up through November and be peaking when it matters most, playoff time?
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.