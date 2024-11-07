Notre Dame's Key Statistical Edge Over Florida State Revealed
Florida State's offense is unbelievably awful
Just one season after going 13-0 in the ACC, Florida State is now 1-8 wondering how everything in the program has regressed and fallen apart. Morale is low. Criticism is high.
Questions are plenty and answers are nowhere to be found. The last thing the Seminoles want to do this week is travel to Notre Dame to face the Irish in South Bend.
Florida State's offensive line is putrid. The QB play, regardless of which one it is, has not been good enough, and winning plays are simply not being made.
The Seminoles are currently ranked 133 out of 134 in PPG scoring an average of only 14 PPG. Let's just say the offense is struggling a tad at the wrong time.
Notre Dame's defense should be able to feast
The worst part of Florida State's team is its offense. The best part of Notre Dame's team is its defense, which is a top-5 unit that allows just over 12 PPG.
This is a huge problem for the Seminoles, especially on the road and in possibly cooler and wet conditions.
I fully expect the Irish defense to smother out whatever offensive hope the Seminoles have left and set the tone for what needs to be a November to remember for Notre Dame as it marches toward a CFP berth. Florida State's biggest weaknesses play right into Notre Dame's strengths.
All that's left to do is for the Irish to be who they are, take care of business, and march on.
