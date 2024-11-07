Will Florida State's 1-8 Record Ruin The Vibe In Notre Dame Stadium?
A Season to forget for Florida State
Florida State is heading to South Bend with a 1-8 record, a 5-game losing streak, and the second-to-worst offense in America that scores on average just 14 PPG. The backslide the Seminoles are on after a wonderful season last year where they went 13-0 through ACC play is quite astounding. Nothing has gone right and there are no answers to be found.
Looking at the Notre Dame schedule before the season started, I among many others, thought that this November battle would and could likely be a high-level ranked on ranked clash for playoff position for both teams. As it turns out, that will not be the case. What impact will this have on the atmosphere in Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night?
Notre Dame has everything to play for and the fan base knows it
After a tough Week 2 stumble, Notre Dame has gone on an impressive six-game winning streak and has maneuvered itself right back into playoff position. It feels like the Irish fan base and team itself can sense the "blood in the water" leaking from whatever is left of the Florida State program.
Irish fans have been waiting for this moment all season. A November night game against a familiar and detested opponent. Sure, this game will lack the feel of a high-level heavyweight fight due to the Seminoles' football incompetence, but that won't stop Notre Dame fans from fully embracing the moment.
Notre Dame fans feel the weight of the playoff push their team is in the middle of and cannot wait to see the Irish continue their march toward the postseason. They know what's on the line and will react accordingly.
I expect a very animated, engaged, and loud crowd to greet Florida State,. The last thing they want to deal with in what is already a year to forget.
