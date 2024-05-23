Mitchell Evans Named Second Best Returning TE For 2024
Notre Dame has arguably been the best college football program at producing tight ends over the last 15 years, and that is expected to continue for the 2024 campaign. Notre Dame has a loaded tight end room for the upcoming campaign, but senior Mitchell Evans is the top dog.
Evans was on the verge of becoming one of the best tight ends in the country last season, but a knee injury wiped out his season after just eight games. Once he gets healthy, Evans will get back to being one of the nation's top tight ends. Pro Football Focus released its top position rankings for the upcoming season, and they believe Evans will without a doubt be among the top tight ends.
In fact, PFF ranked Evans as the second best returning college football tight end for the 2024 season. Here is what PFF had to say about the Fighting Irish tight end.
"Evans was playing like one of the best tight ends in the country before a torn ACL ended his season after just eight games. Before going down though, his 422 receiving yards stood fourth among all tight ends in the nation. The only ones who had more were , and . All three are among the top-five tight end prospects on PFF’s 2024 NFL Draft big board. Evans’ 10 forced missed tackles in that span trailed only Bowers among FBS tight ends as well.
"The junior finished with an 83.7 PFF receiving grade on the season, which placed him seventh among all tight ends in America. He particularly excelled at finding the soft spots in zone coverage. The junior’s 97.3 PFF receiving grade against zone/underneath/top coverage was in the 96th percentile for all tight ends in the country. As long as he can regain his pre-injury form, Evans should be the ultimate security blanket for new quarterback Riley Leonard next year." - Max Chadwick, PFF
Evans has battled injuries throughout his career, so he'll need to prove he can stay healthy to be able to secure this kind of ranking. If Evans is healthy there is little doubt he'll be productive and have a chance to to show this ranking was justified.
