Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver Turning Heads at Giants Training Camp
Beaux Collins spent just one year at Notre Dame, transferring from Clemson where he played from 2021-2024. His numbers weren't overly eye-catching with the Fighting Irish, amasing 490 receiving yards and three scores on 41 receptions.
His knack for the moment in big games like at Texas A&M and against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl didn't go unnoticed, though. Because of plays like those and for doing the little things well, Collins has a chance to make the New York Giants roster despite going undrafted this past spring.
Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com noted Collins for having a great day of practice on Tuesday.
Doing the little things well goes so far when it comes to making an NFL roster. When Collins shows he can block well when the ball isn't thrown his way also shows he's not above doing those little things. I guess that, based largely on the effort blocking well regularly takes, he'd also be a solid special teams player.
Combine those and you're looking at a player who could sneak up and end up making the New York Giants by the time they break training camp.
Collins and the rest of the New York Giants start their preseason slate for the 2025 NFL season on August 9 when they travel to take on the Buffalo Bills.