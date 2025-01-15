NFL Legend Offers Strong Endorsement for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame
Notre Dame is just days from playing for a national championship against Ohio State.
Marcus Freeman has taken a Notre Dame team from being very good under Brian Kelly to one the verge of a championship in only his third season as a head coach.
Freeman's leadership is undeniable and has even impressed an NFL Hall of Famer who has a unique connection to the young coaching star.
Chicago Bears legend and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher's son Kennedy is a reserve safety and special teams' standout on this Notre Dame team. Brian joined the Waddle and Silvy radio program on ESPN 1000 in Chicago and spoke incredibly highly of Freeman.
Brian Urlacher on Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman
"He's the face of college football right now. You watch a game and he's all they ever show...It's amazing how far he's come. His ascent to the top has been quick."
Speaking about his Kennedy's, Urlacher gave huge praise to the Notre Dame head coach from a father's point of view.
"He (Kennedy Urlacher) made the right decision, honestly...My son looks up to him (Marcus Freeman) so much."
Urlacher then went on and discussed how Freeman's philosophy to challenge everything and not take the easy path was part of what sold his son on Notre Dame.
"My son thinks the world of him" Urlacher eventually said of Freeman.
Brian Urlacher on Notre Dame Football
Urlacher was asked about how he viewed Notre Dame football during his playing days with the Chicago Bears and then how he views the football program now.
On Notre Dame football players he played with during his NFL career: "They're different. They're super smart. They speak different. It's like talking to a person from an Ivy League. They're just smart individuals."
Urlacher later went on to discuss the uniqueness of Notre Dame players having non-athlete roommates and the bonds and professional connections that come with that after football careers are over.
Brian Urlacher on Marcus Freeman, the NFL Player:
Freeman didn't last long with the Chicago Bears after being drafted in 2009. He was on the roster through training camp but waived in early-September of that season. Despite that, Urlacher says the future Notre Dame head coach had a rookie's most important role down:
"He was a good rookie," Urlacher said, "Seen, not heard."
Urlacher Downplays Freeman to Chicago Bears Reports
When asked about Marcus Freeman as a potential NFL head coach, Urlacher admitted that he could see the fit, but doesn't think him going to the Chicago Bears would be realistic.
"He relates to players and at any level that's a good thing." Urlacher said, "He's at the highest point of college football though, and how would the Bears ever pay him what he's worth?"
"They're going to pay his buyout and then offer him half of what that buyout is?"
The part of the interview that gets into Freeman and Notre Dame is recruiting gold. I'd be shocked if the Notre Dame recruiting team didn't have some of those quotes in a pamphlet to send out to recruiting targets before long. It's one thing for a Notre Dame dad to compliment a program but it's another when that dad is an all-time NFL great.
The interview then got more into the Chicago Bears and potential candidates for the head coaching vacancy there. Chicago is a city full of Notre Dame fans so it was nice to catch some Irish chatter with an all-time great, instead of hearing more about what free agent the Cubs aren't going to sign or how the Bulls are as mid as an NBA team can be.