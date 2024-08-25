Audric Estime Scores Another Preseason Touchdown for Broncos
Preseason NFL games might not matter in the sense of wins or losses but they do matter for young players playing at the next level. The speed of the NFL compared to even the best college teams is undeniable as is the strength, size, and most of all - overall skill.
Former Notre Dame running back Audric Estime wrapped up his first NFL preseason on Sunday as the Denver Broncos fifth round draft pick scored another touchdown. It was his second of the preseason and came against the Arizona Cardinals. Check it out in the highlight below.
The Broncos went on to win the game and finish the preseason 3-0 with wins over the Cardinals, Packers, and Colts.
Estime finishes his first preseason with 19 carries for 63-yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. He also had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in his preseason debut against the Colts. Estime's often underappreciated ability to catch the ball out of the backfield was on display as well as he caught five passes for 34-yards this preseason.
Estime has shown an ability to find the end zone when give the chance deep in opponents territory. Will he gets these chances in the regular season for the Broncos? If so you could be looking at a late round pick in your fantasy draft who racks up a good amount of touchdowns if things go right.
What Georgia Tech's Week 0 Upset of Florida State Means for Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit Shares His College Football Playoff Predictions Ahead of 2024 Season
Nick Saban Speaks on 2024 Notre Dame and Irish Independence