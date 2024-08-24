Nick Saban High on Notre Dame for 2024, Discusses Independence
Legendary head football Nick Saban made his ESPN College Gameday debut on Saturday as the show was live from Dublin, Ireland ahead of Florida State and Georgia Tech opening the 2024 slate.
Saban will be in a new element with the show where he offers commentary on all things college football instead of getting annoyed when reporters ask him questions.
Notre Dame was brought up during the show and Saban shared that he's pretty high on the Irish for 2024.
He mentioned how the injury to Charles Jagusah has Notre Dame starting a freshman at left tackle in Week One, a situation he called "interesting".
Reading between the lines I'm pretty sure that was a kind way for Saban to say he thinks Notre Dame is in trouble to start there.
Nick Saban's College Football Playoff Prediction
Saban went on to discuss Notre Dame's independence and how he feels that not having a conference championship game is essentially the program's bye week that it is ineligible to receive in the 12-team field, something that has been discussed at length by many.
He also revealed his 12-team College Football Playoff field in which he has Notre Dame making a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Nick Saban's College Football Playoff Bracket:
1. Georgia (Bye)
2. Ohio State (Bye)
3. Florida State (Bye)
4. Utah (Bye)
5. Texas vs. 12. Liberty
6. Oregon vs. 11. LSU
7. Alabama vs. 10. Notre Dame
8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Penn State
Saban went on to pick Georgia to win the national championship at the end of the show while one member of Saturday's Gameday pick 'em crew was in on Notre Dame to win it all - check it out below:
Alright, so Sheamus isn't normally on the Gameday crew but the WWE superstar still gave Notre Dame some love which was appreciated by the locals in Dublin.
Nick Saban's Career Ownage of Notre Dame
Nick Saban coached two different teams in five games all-time against Notre Dame. Saban's team went 5-0 all time:
1997: Michigan State 23, Notre Dame 7
1998: Michigan State 45, Notre Dame 23
1999: Michigan State 23, Notre Dame 13
2013: Alabama 42, Notre Dame 14
2021: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14
