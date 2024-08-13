Former Notre Dame Star Heads to IR, NFL Future Uncertain
The saying that NFL stands for "Not For Long" turns out being more true each and every year, no matter how much anyone wants to deny it.
That could very well be the case for former Notre Dame star Chase Claypool as he suffered a significant setback with the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills announced on Tuesday morning that Claypool, now on his fourth team in three seasons, is headed to injured reserve. The Bills announced the signing of two wide receivers as the team made multiple roster moves.
Chase Claypool's Instant Impact in NFL
In 2020 it appeared that the Pittsburgh Steelers had gotten one of the steals of the NFL draft when they selected Chase Claypool in the second round.
Claypool made a splash immediately as he hauled 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. He also added a pair of touchdown runs that season.
Although his sophomore NFL season wasn't quite as strong, Claypool still reeled in 59 catches for 860 yards and two more scores.
From there the wheels started to come off, though.
Chase Claypool's Unfortunate Downward NFL Turn
After the first half of the 2021 season saw Claypool haul in 32 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers, the team dealt him to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick at the NFL trade deadline.
Claypool's time in Chicago was a disaster for the Bears.
Fow what wound up being the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Chase Claypool caught 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in his two seasons in Chicago. By the trade deadline in 2023 the Bears dealt him to Miami where he caught just four passes in nine games for the Dolphins.
Claypool figured to be on one of his last chances in the NFL and his year being cut short due to injury only hurts that.
Here's to hoping he can get healthy and eventually get back on track and make an impact on an NFL roster again one day.
