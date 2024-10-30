How The Northern Illinois Loss Could End Up Not Hurting Notre Dame
As circumstances change, so does the way the NIU loss will be perceived
Let's go ahead and get this out of the way now. The Northern Illinois loss was brutal for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. It should've never happened and is not okay.
But over time, and with more data throughout the season regarding the Irish and their opponents, there's a way that this loss ends up not being so awful for Notre Dame's CFP chances after all.
How could this be? Should Texas A&M continue its impressive run through SEC play, the mega-conference it currently sits atop of with an unblemished record vs its peers, Notre Dame's win over the Aggies will continue to grow in value and carry more and more CFP weight.
This could then shift the way Notre Dame's biggest win and worst loss are perceived.
Notre Dame's big win would get even bigger, its biggest loss would appear more of a fluke
Should Notre Dame end up 11-1 and Texas A&M continues to march to a SEC title game appearance, the Irish's signature victory grows in value. It would have a double-digit win, on the road against a team sitting atop the standings in what is considered the toughest conference in college football.
Ask yourself. How valuable is this compared to perhaps a blowout win over Northern Illinois but a close loss to the Aggies if these results were flipped.
The Texas A&M win is a huge resume piece for the Irish. If not for this win, their most impressive victory would be against whom? Navy? That's a tough sell to the CFP committee compared to a top-level SEC road win.
Should the Irish end up 11-1 with the high mark of an ultra-valuable win over the Aggies, the blemish to Northern Illinois will look and feel much more like a fluke than any indicator of the type of team Notre Dame is in 2024.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.