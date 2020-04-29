2021 NFL Draft: Notre Dame Defensive Ends Should See Their Stock Rise

The 2020 NFL Draft showed that Notre Dame will have some big shoes to fill next season. Three starters from the 2019 defense were drafted last week and two more were signed as undrafted free agents.

The good news for Notre Dame is it returns a lot of talent as well. Even better news is that not many defenders will be out of eligibility after the 2020 season.

Notre Dame has a pair of defensive ends that could become hot draft targets a year from now.

DAELIN HAYES, DEFENSIVE END

Height: 6-4

Weight: 270

Stats: 80 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries

NFL Comparison: Manny Lawson, Buffalo Bills/San Francisco 49ers/Cincinnati Bengals

Round Projection: Round 3-4

Analysis: Hayes is a very intriguing player. His combination of size and athleticism is truly special, and I would argue his physical traits are first round worthy. The Belleville, Mich. native is almost 6-4 and weighs 270 pounds, but he can run, can cover tight ends and is rangy in zone coverage. That’s not something you’ll find very often.

Hayes is not, however, a day one or two player from a production standpoint. He’s been a solid player at Notre Dame, but he hasn’t had that breakout season. Hayes racked up 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2017 and five tackles for loss and two sacks in 2018. Hayes has always been a quality all-around player, but actually making a lot of plays on the ball is not something we’ve seen a lot of from Hayes.

That is partly why his senior season injury was so disappointing because he was off to a very good start. Hayes had three tackles for loss and a sack in the first three games, and he had an impressive tipped pass against New Mexico that resulted in safety Kyle Hamilton picking the pass off and running it back for a touchdown. The one positive from that injury, if he can get back to full health, is in 2020 he won’t have to split reps with Julian Okwara.

The 2020 season will determine if Hayes can vault into day one or two of the draft, or if he’s someone that gets picked in later rounds off potential. If his production comes close to matching his athleticism then Hayes will have a monster senior season. Improving his ability to get to the quarterback will be a big part of that, but Hayes all-around game is something teams will love if he can be more productive.

One big question mark is how will Hayes handle the medical part of the draft. He’s had three season-ending shoulder injuries in his career (two in high school, one at Notre Dame), so staying healthy this season and passing the medical checks will factor into his draft range.

ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI, DEFENSIVE END

Height: 6-4 1/2

Weight: 252

Stats: 51 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks

NFL Comparison: Ezekiel Ansah, Detroit Lions/Seattle Seahawks

Round Projection: Round 3-4

Analysis: Talking about Ogundeji and the NFL Draft is all about projection at this point, but late in the 2019 season the talented edge player started to show off professional talent. Ogundeji was a quality player all season, and he and Khalid Kareem formed a potent one-two punch at the strong side end position. In the final three games, as he racked up 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, Ogundeji showed the ability to dominate.

Ogundeji is like Kareem and Okwara from a length standpoint, and that is a trait Notre Dame and NFL teams covet, and it’s something you cannot teach. The West Bloomfield, Mich. native showed up at Notre Dame undersized and lacking weight room strength, but he always possessed powerful hands, which combine with that length to make him the ideal strong side edge player.

A strong run player throughout the 2019 season, Ogundeji showed the ability to impact the game as a power rusher late in the season. If he can carry that into the 2020 season he’ll not only become a dominant player for Notre Dame, he could very well become one of the better power ends in the country.

Right now I’m going to be a bit conservative with my draft projection for Ogundeji, but if he produces to the level I think he can, and if he tests relatively well at the NFL Scouting Combine his game and draft value could sky rocket.

