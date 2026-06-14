Notre Dame hosted its biggest remaining recruiting weekend for the 2027 cycle the last few days and plenty of good news is already coming from South Bend.

Among the visitors was prized defensive tackle Brayden Parks of Chicago (Brother Rice), Illinois. The defensive tackle is among the most important remaining targets for Notre Dame this cycle, and things seemingly went very well for both sides.

Brayden Parks Receives Crystal Ball Pick for Notre Dame

Before Saturday was even over, a crystal ball pick for Parks to pick Notre Dame came in from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.

Now, any Tom, Dick, or Harry can go and make a predicition about anything, but it's worth noting that Dohn has been right about 52 of his 54 recruiting picks so far this cycle (over 96%).

NEWS: Four-Star DL Brayden Parks is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 305 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 20 DL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/rQ4qDLU61I pic.twitter.com/u9GaFwzMyC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 25, 2026

The battle for Parks is between Notre Dame and Oregon, with Parks currently scheduled to visit Dan Lanning and the Ducks next week.

Dohn made the crystal ball pick which makes you wonder if something was said behind closed doors, and if that Oregon trip actually takes place. It's certainly something for Notre Dame and Oregon fans to keep an eye on this week.

What Brayden Parks Would Mean to Notre Dame's Recruiting Class

Marcus Freeman often talks about elevating and Notre Dame has the chance to do that on the defensive line this cycle.

It's currently maybe the best defensive line class in the entire country. Adding Parks would take it from great to perhaps the most talented defensive line grouping Notre Dame has ever brought in together.

Parks ranks as the 192nd overall player in the cycle according to the 247Sports composite, and a top 25 defensive lineman nationally.

Parlay that with fellow Chicago defensive tackle David Folorunsho (St. Patrick) and you have an interior defensive line that has a potential we haven't seen from a couple of Notre Dame guys in the same class in an extremely long time.

Now add in how Notre Dame has recruited on the edge, with Aidan O'Neil and Jackson Vaughn specifically in this class, and suddenly you're cooking with gas, as that'd be four top 200 players nationally if Parks joins.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

This is how you build a consistant national championship contender.

As different as football might look today compared to 30 years ago, the base of it is all still very much the same.

Just like in chess, if you can control the middle of the field, you're going to control the game.

Notre Dame has been good on the defensive line, specifically in the middle.

It hasn't been anywhere near great.

Jerry Tillery was the last first round draft pick to play defensive tackle at Notre Dame, and he hasn't played a down in blue and gold since late December of 2018.

On their own, one of these guys committing would be a huge deal, even Parks, who is the lowest rated of them all.

But when you add them altogether and start to envision what Notre Dame is building in the middle of its defensive front, its flat-out exciting for Fighting Irish fans and should be scary for their rivals.