First Glance: Notre Dame 2020 Football Schedule

Notre Dame football has decided to join the ACC for the 2020 season, which means the Fighting Irish will play 10 league games this fall.

Notre Dame is eligible for the ACC championship game and the Orange Bowl, should it win the league and not make the College Football Playoff.

There is still one more game to schedule, but here is a look at Notre Dame's 10 league games:

HOME GAMES

CLEMSON TIGERS

2020 Record: 14-1

Last Meeting: Dec. 29, 2018 - Clemson won 30-3

vs. Notre Dame: Clemson leads 3-1

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

2020 Record: 6-7

Last Meeting: Nov. 10, 2018 - Notre Dame won 42-13

vs. Notre Dame: Florida State leads 6-3

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS

2020 Record: 8-5

Last Meeting: Sept. 2, 2019 - Notre Dame won 35-17

vs. Notre Dame: Tied 1-1

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

2020 Record: 5-7

Last Meeting: Nov. 9, 2019 - Notre Dame won 38-7

vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-2

SYRACUSE ORANGE

2020 Record: 5-7

Last Meeting: Nov. 17, 2018 - Notre Dame won 36-3

vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 6-3

AWAY GAMES

PITTSBURGH PANTHERS

2020 Record: 8-5

Last Meeting: Oct. 13, 2018 - Notre Dame won 19-14

vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 48-21-1

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

2020 Record: 7-6

Last Meeting: Oct. 7, 2017 - Notre Dame won 33-10

vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 18-2

WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS

2020 Record: 8-5

Last Meeting: Sept. 22, 2018 - Notre Dame won 56-27

vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 5-0

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

2020 Record: 6-7

Last Meeting: Nov. 23, 2019 - Notre Dame won 40-7

vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 16-9

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

2020 Record: 3-9

Last Meeting: Sept. 19, 2015 - Notre Dame won 30-22

vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 28-6-1

The overall 2019 record of Notre Dame's ACC opponents is 70-59. Take out Clemson and that number drops to 56-58.

