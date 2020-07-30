First Glance: Notre Dame 2020 Football Schedule
Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame football has decided to join the ACC for the 2020 season, which means the Fighting Irish will play 10 league games this fall.
Notre Dame is eligible for the ACC championship game and the Orange Bowl, should it win the league and not make the College Football Playoff.
There is still one more game to schedule, but here is a look at Notre Dame's 10 league games:
HOME GAMES
CLEMSON TIGERS
2020 Record: 14-1
Last Meeting: Dec. 29, 2018 - Clemson won 30-3
vs. Notre Dame: Clemson leads 3-1
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
2020 Record: 6-7
Last Meeting: Nov. 10, 2018 - Notre Dame won 42-13
vs. Notre Dame: Florida State leads 6-3
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS
2020 Record: 8-5
Last Meeting: Sept. 2, 2019 - Notre Dame won 35-17
vs. Notre Dame: Tied 1-1
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
2020 Record: 5-7
Last Meeting: Nov. 9, 2019 - Notre Dame won 38-7
vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 4-2
SYRACUSE ORANGE
2020 Record: 5-7
Last Meeting: Nov. 17, 2018 - Notre Dame won 36-3
vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 6-3
AWAY GAMES
PITTSBURGH PANTHERS
2020 Record: 8-5
Last Meeting: Oct. 13, 2018 - Notre Dame won 19-14
vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 48-21-1
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
2020 Record: 7-6
Last Meeting: Oct. 7, 2017 - Notre Dame won 33-10
vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 18-2
WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS
2020 Record: 8-5
Last Meeting: Sept. 22, 2018 - Notre Dame won 56-27
vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 5-0
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES
2020 Record: 6-7
Last Meeting: Nov. 23, 2019 - Notre Dame won 40-7
vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 16-9
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS
2020 Record: 3-9
Last Meeting: Sept. 19, 2015 - Notre Dame won 30-22
vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 28-6-1
The overall 2019 record of Notre Dame's ACC opponents is 70-59. Take out Clemson and that number drops to 56-58.
