Had the final play of Saturday's game at BYU gone according to plan, then where to rank Notre Dame in the next AP Poll would have been simple.



Instead, Notre Dame lost at BYU 28-24, and now has to wonder how far down the poll it'll fall.



Is being outside the top 10 a real possibility after the close loss?



And how much will this slide ultimately matter?

There is some good from the weekend that may help Notre Dame down the road, but that doesn't make things feel a whole lot better in the immediate hours following the loss at BYU.



Here's where Notre Dame should be ranked this week, and the good news it will have coming as well.

The Good News for Notre Dame

The good news for Notre Dame is that as much as the loss hurts, Miami didn't end up losing to rival Florida State on Saturday night. Had it, Miami would have sank like a rock in the rankings. Instead, it will almost certainly be No. 1 when it visits Notre Dame on November 7, which means a great chance for Notre Dame to knock off the No. 1 team in the nation - which one would think helps launch the Irish back up the standings - that is, as long as they actually win that game.

Where Does Notre Dame Deserve to be Ranked?

Man alive, win and Notre Dame is No. 1. Lose on the last play and what does Notre Dame have to fall back on currently?



Its best win is against either Wisconsin or North Carolina, both of which who already have two losses.



So what does it get rewarded for, realistically? Potential?

Let's go from the top until we get to Notre Dame...



1. Miami - It doesn't have a marquee win yet, either, but it certainly looks as dangerous as anyone.



2. BYU - Gets one of the biggest wins by any team yet this year as it beats Notre Dame - and remains unbeaten.



3. Ohio State - It has the loss to Texas that only looks worse by the week, but its win at Indiana was nothing short of massive. How long will it be without Julian Sayin at quarterback, though?

4. Ole Miss - I know there are others from the Big 12 that remain unbeaten, but who have they beat compared to who Ole Miss has beat to date?



5. Texas Tech - Routs Arizona State to stay unbeaten. Big 12 will be fascinating when it starts to beat up on itself.



6. Tennessee - Huge win over Alabama in a game it shoved the Crimson Tide around entirely.

7. Georgia - Was Georgia physically whiped out after beating Alabama last week? Same can be asked for Alabama. Whatever the case, Georgia has a better win than a couple of the remaining unbeatens.



8. UCLA - The final unbeaten team from the Big Ten or SEC? Of course its UCLA, just like we all expected entering the year.



9. Utah - The Utes were able to stay unbeaten with a road win against Colorado, but haven't played a ranked team yet. That changes when it hosts Houston next week.

10. Kentucky - Another week, another huge win over an SEC foe for the Wildcats. This one was a road win against Oklahoma, a week after the Sooners had taken down Texas. Kentucky remains with just one loss as Kenny Minchey continues to impress at quarterback.

11. Notre Dame - The resume simply isn't great to date, like stated above. The good news, like I said, is that there is an opportunity to beat No. 1, and when you do that you tend to fly up the poll.



However, lose it and Notre Dame might be in position to turn down a non-playoff bowl game invitation again.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

We're not in the 24 team playoff era yet, so this loss is extra painful for Notre Dame. It means there is virtually no wiggle room the rest of the way, something you didn't want to be facing starting in mid-October.



I don't love the bye week being this week as I'd prefer to get this flushed from the system, but use the next two weeks to get right and ready to beat Miami, because dreams of playing in the playoff and for a national title will depend on it.