Notre Dame Assistant Jevaughn Codlin Named to 30 Under 30 List
Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman knows talent when he sees it, but we're not just talking about the players; we're also talking about the coaches. And Freeman might have made one of the most underrated coaching hires in all of college football this offseason when he hired former West Virginia Assistant Coach Jevaughn Codlin.
Codlin was previously the Assistant Secondary coach for the Mountaineers before former Head Coach Neal Brown and his staff were fired.
However, Codlin didn't have to wait long to find a job as Freeman hired him as an Assistant Defensive Line Coach and Analyst in late February.
And on Monday Codlin, who is 28 years old, was one of 30 coaches named to 247 Sports Top 30 coaches under 30.
247 Sports has been doing this for nine years now, and some of the coaches from the inaugural list have turned out to have pretty darn good coaching careers. For example, Arizona State Head Coach Kenny Dillingham was on the inaugural list, and so was current Georgia Defensive Coordinator Glenn Schumann. Safe to say 247Sports got both of those right. And could Codlin be next? Maybe.
Codlin was heavily involved in recruiting as well at WVU and played a pivotal role in the development of current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Beanie Bishop. Bishop was a First-Team All-American selection back in 2023 and led all of college football in pass breakups and passes defended. Not to mention the Mountaineers won nine games and beat North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl too in 2023.
So, should ND expect Codlin's success at WVU to carry over to South Bend? I don't see why not. Notre Dame's overall talent is leaps and bounds better than what Codlin was accustomed to working with at West Virginia, and even though Codlin is switching position groups, ND brings back some talent on the defensive line. Junior Tuihalamaka is arguably the guy who could make the biggest jump from last year to this year, and don't be surprised if Codlin plays a vital role in his development.
And if new defensive coordinator Chris Ash doesn't perform to the standards of previous Notre Dame defensive coordinators, Codlin could be the guy who replaces him. That happening is like me or you winning the lottery, but considering how far the former Division II Coach at Emporia State has come, it's not completely out of the equation.