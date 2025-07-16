Notre Dame’s Top 25 Players of the Last 25 Years: The Top 5
A quarter of the way through the century, Notre Dame football has had some extreme highs and lows. The Fighting Irish are looking to build on a national championship appearance last season and look to put an end to the national title drought that has eluded the program since 1988 in the coming years.
With a quarter-century down and a new one beginning this season, the idea was presented to rank Notre Dame's top 25 players since the year 2000.
I will say, there are arguments to be had all over this list. The competitors to get into the top 25 leave significant talent on the outside looking in, while some ranked in the teens have cases to be as high as 10 spots higher.
With that in mind, here is how the rankings of those wound up:
5. Golden Tate, 2007-2009, Wide Receiver
Jeremiyah Love is a current star at Notre Dame and a home run threat every time the ball touches his hands. His body control and strength remind me of watching Tate, which was a blast on some otherwise disappointing teams in 2008 and 2009. Tate had the best hands of any Notre Dame player I ever watched, and legit, any time he touched the ball, he had the chance to go all the way.
As for his accomplishments, Tate compiled over 2,700 career receiving yards and scored 30 touchdowns at Notre Dame, while also earning All-American status and being Notre Dame's most recent winner of the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best receiver.
4. Jeff Samardzija, 2003-2006, Wide Receiver
A two-sport star, Samardzija eventually went pro in the sport that might have been his second-best. Samardzija showed flashes as a sophomore in 2004, but turned into a star his junior year. The Valparaiso, Indiana native hauled in 2,593 receiving yards during his career, totaling 27 touchdown receptions between 2005 and 2006, both seasons that he finished with All-American honors.
3. Quenton Nelson, 2014-2017, Offensive Line
When you're known for being "Offensive Line U" like Notre Dame is, you can bet there would be an offensive lineman in the top five. It was hard to pick one as several were great at Notre Dame before starring in the NFL, but Quenton Nelson was one of those who was even a hair more special. Whether it was pass protection, blitz pickup, or bullying a defender in the run game, Nelson did it all (and continues to for the Indianapolis Colts). Nelson took home All-American honors in 2017 and was drafted sixth overall in 2018, the highest ever selection for an offensive guard.
2. Brady Quinn, 2003-2006, Quarterback
Notre Dame's offenses under Charlie Weis in 2005 and 2006 were scary-good and led by Quinn. A quick look at the Notre Dame record book shows Quinn's name atop nearly every passing record as he took home All-American honors twice and was twice a Heisman Trophy finalist.
In all, Quinn set more than 30 passing records at Notre Dame, and when you consider only college careers, he has a phenomenal case as the best to ever play quarterback in South Bend.
1. Manti Te'o, 2009-2012, Linebacker
Manti Te'o gets remembered for his legendary 2012 season, but the fact is he was great before that. The mega-recruit earned a starting spot by the end of his first month at Notre Dame, one he would never give up. By his sophomore year, he recorded over 100 tackles, and emerged as one of the best linebackers nationally.
Te'o recorded 437 tackles for his Notre Dame career, with 113 of those coming in his senior season. That year, he had one of the best years ever by a defender in modern college football as he intercepted seven passes, won the Maxwell, Nagurski, Bednarik, and Camp Awards, while finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting.
Te'o came to Notre Dame with some of the loftiest expectations a recruit has ever been given and not just met them, but soared beyond them in blue and gold.
