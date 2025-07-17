Notre Dame’s Top 25 Players of the Last 25 Years: Nos. 10-6 Revealed
A quarter of the way through the century, Notre Dame football has had some extreme highs and lows. The Fighting Irish are looking to build on a national championship appearance last season and look to put an end to the national title drought that has eluded the program since 1988 in the coming years.
With a quarter-century down and a new one beginning this season, the idea was presented to rank Notre Dame's top 25 players since the year 2000.
I will say, there are arguments to be had all over this list. The competitors to get into the top 25 leave significant talent on the outside looking in, while some ranked in the teens have cases to be as high as 10 spots higher.
With that in mind, here is how the rankings of those wound up:
10. Ian Book, 2016-2020, Quarterback
Ian Book didn't come to Notre Dame as a highly-regarded recruit, but he was the right quarterback at the right time. While some spent his time in blue and gold, frustrated over what he wasn't, Book was busy winning more games as a Notre Dame starting quarterback than any player in program history, and helping guide the Irish to their first two College Football Playoff appearances.
9. Kyle Hamilton, 2019-2021, Safety
This is where things get tricky in the rankings. Hamilton might be Notre Dame's most talented defender over the last 25 years but playing just two-and-a-half years leaves his resume thinner than others. Hamilton was a two-time All-American and as good in coverage as any player I've ever seen at Notre Dame. It's no surprise he's thriving with the Baltimore Ravens.
8. Zack Martin, 2009-2013, Offensive Line
Martin red-shirted his first year on campus but started all 52 games over his next four seasons. Martin starred at tackle during college, and headed a group that saw Notre Dame's run games take off and pass protection improve significantly. Martin only earned second-team All-American honors during his career but did pull off the extremely rare feat of winning a bowl game MVP award in the 2013 Pinstripe Bowl. Martin went onto an 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in just a matter of time.
7. Jaylon Smith, 2013-2015, Linebacker
Smith began his Notre Dame career playing outside linebacker but moved inside his final two seasons. Was that best for him? That's debateable but Smith being a monster in blue and gold is crystal clear. Smith walked away with All-American honors in both 2014 and 2015, as well as the Butkus Award in 2015 before forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL draft.
6. Xavier Watts, 2020-2024, Safety
When you describe a ball hawk to someone new to football, Xavier Watts at Notre Dame was the prototype. Watts recorded a remarkable 13 interceptions in his final two seasons in South Bend, taking home Consensus All-American honors as well as the 2023 Bronco Nagurski Award for the best defensive player in college football. Not too shabby of a college career for a guy who was recruited to Notre Dame as a wide receiver.
