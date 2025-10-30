Notre Dame To Be Without Wide Receiver Against Boston College
The latest Notre Dame injury report is out ahead of Saturday's game at Boston College and it brings more bad news for wide receiver Jaden Greathouse. It has downgraded Greathouse from questionable when it was released on Monday to out for Saturday's contest.
Greathouse is dealing with a thigh injury and speaking to the Notre Dame media on Thursday, head coach Marcus Freeman preached patience and common sense regarding the injury.
“Let’s be smart with how much we push him… We just don’t want to rush it”
Jaden Greathouse's Setback of 2025
Jaden Greathouse entered 2025 with sky-high expectations at Notre Dame. Fresh off a memorable College Football Playoff run, Greathouse emerged as the biggest home run threat Notre Dame had in the passing game, making several huge plays against Penn State and Ohio State.
2025 hasn't gone as planned for the Texas native, though. Greathouse has dealt with injury for much of the season and has just four receptions to his name so far this fall - two against Texas A&M and two more against Arkansas.
Freeman's comments make it seem that Greathouse should be back soon, but against a struggling team like Boston College it doesn't make sense to rush him if there is any real concern whatsoever.
Notre Dame's Leading Receivers in 2025
While Greathouse has had a fall to forget in terms of injuries and statistical production, Notre Dame's downfield passing game has done what the Irish had hoped it would do with quarterback CJ Carr.
Shifty junior Jordan Faison has had his best season to date, leading Notre Dame with 35 receptions and 436 receiving yards while scoring twice.
Virginia transfer Malachai Fields has added a go-up-and-get-it threat, hauling in 19 receptions for 348 yards and two touchdowns.
Fellow transfer (Wisconsin) Will Pauling has been key as well, with 15 receptions for 259 yards and a team-high four touchdown receptions.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway
Thanks to others stepping up, the loss of Greathouse hasn't stung Notre Dame like it would have a year ago. Fields and Pauling have played like the standout veterans they were brought in to be, while Jordan Faison has gone from being somewhat of a gadget player to someone that has to be accounted for every down he's on the field.
With the development of CJ Carr and strong numbers in the passing game, one would think that 2025 has been a great example for wide receiver recruits to perhaps consider Notre Dame more seriously than they have in some of the recent recruiting cycles.