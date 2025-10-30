'Long Night' Coming For Boston College Against Notre Dame For One Key Reason
We could go position-by-position and analyze the various advantages No. 12 Notre Dame has over a Boston College team that's lost seven straight games.
But Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET matchup at Boston College shouldn't be complicated for Notre Dame, and the Eagles' head coach Bill O'Brien seems to know it.
"If we're struggling to stop the run, it's gonna be a long, long night," O'Brien said Tuesday.
That may seem overly simplistic, but it's really not. When the Irish sense they have an advantage in the run game, they're not afraid to lean on it.
That much was true in their last game against then-No. 20 USC, a 34-24 Notre Dame victory that saw Jeremiyah Love average 9.5 yards on 24 carries and Jadarian Price add 87 rushing yards and a touchdown.
They've become the best running back duo in college football this season, with Love rushing for 758 yards and nine touchdowns and Price totaling 509 yards and eight scores on the ground. Head coach Marcus Freeman's group also ranks 17th nationally with 5.3 yards per carry.
O'Brien knows his team is in for a challenge against that tandem.
"Huge," he said. "Both backs. Jeremiyah's a great running back. They have two really good back, and they do a good job. Their offensive line's excellent, huge, tough, physical. It's gonna be a physical match. The strength of their team is up front on both sides of the ball. Both the offensive line and defensive line are very, very good, very well-coached."
Perhaps even more concerning for Boston College than facing Love and Price is the fact that the Eagles haven't been able to stop hardly anyone on the ground. Boston College ranks 100th nationally with 163 rushing yards allowed per game and 116th with 5.1 rushing yards per carry allowed.
In a 38-24 loss to Louisville last week, Boston College gave up a season-high 317 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries, good for 10.2 yards per attempt. Clemson also racked up 226 rushing yards and four scores on Boston College two weeks before.
So for the Irish, there's no need for offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock get too fancy in this matchup. It'd be nice to see a big game from quarterback CJ Carr after some mistakes against USC, and that may still happen. But Notre Dame should be able to cruise to a sixth straight win on the strength of its ground game.