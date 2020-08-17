SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Brian Kelly Updates The Injury Status Of WR Kevin Austin

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly answered a number of media questions during a zoom conference today, and the health of junior wide receiver Kevin Austin was one of them.

In the interview, Kelly noted that Austin would be out between eight and 12 weeks after having surgery on his foot back on July 29. According to Kelly, Austin is still in the period of recovery that prevents him from putting any weight on the foot.

Based on the timeline of when Austin had his surgery, that means the earliest he would come back is for the Sept. 26 road game at Wake Forest. The latest he would return, based on that time frame, would be for Notre Dame's Oct. 24 road contest against Pittsburgh.

Between those games the Irish will take on Florida State (Oct. 10) and Louisville (Oct. 17) at home. Unless Notre Dame adds and 11th opponent between now and the start of the season, there are two bye weeks during that stretch (Sept. 19, Oct. 3), which helps the timeline for Austin and limits the number of games he will miss.

Based on the 8-12 week timeframe, it seems certain that Austin will miss the opener against Duke. If he returns on the early end of his time frame it means he'll only miss one game. At the the most, within that time frame, he'll miss four games.

Even with the latest possible return within that window, Austin would return for contests against Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College, North Carolina, Syracuse and any postseason games.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
MDLambert
MDLambert

Very optimistic that he returns a game or 2 before Clemson. Really looking forward to seeing what he can do with a more prominent role.

Irishbob
Irishbob

Damn.was really excited to see him finally get a full season in and be the player he was expected to be.hope he recovers fast and balls out this year.Go Irish ☘️

t13bru
t13bru

What eligibility does he have left assuming he plays this year?

