Notre Dame & Indiana Set to Make College Football History in the 2024 Playoff
Notre Dame Stadium is the perfect place for history to be made
Besides the obvious key question of who Notre Dame would match up with and what the rest of the Irish's bracket would look like, another question was when would Notre Dame play. It turns out the answer is Friday night Dec 20th. It'll be "Rudy" vs "Hoosiers."
Notre Dame vs Indiana is the only game on Friday and will be the first game played of the new format CFP. All of America will be watching and Notre Dame Stadium is the perfect place for more history to be made during the South Bend holiday season. Rockne would be so proud.
Notre Dame has owned series, but this is a new and improved Indiana
Notre Dame owns this series with a 23-5-1 record against the Hoosiers with Notre Dame winning the last battle in 1991 49-27. The battle between Indiana's high-scoring offense and the Irish's lockdown defense with CFP and state supremacy on the line is the perfect holiday gift for the college football fan in your life.
From now on, there are no pretty points. Teams simply need to grind out wins any way they can. It's going to be really interesting to see which teams rise to the occasion and are built for a long CFP grind and which ones fade down the stretch.
Both Notre Dame and Indiana have rejuvenated their programs behind head coaches that the players believe in and an influx of talent that plays with a modern competitive attitude.
These are two of the toughest football teams in the country that are about to battle it out for CFP and state glory on the biggest of stages. The stakes couldn't be any higher.
Welcome to the 12-team CFP everybody.
