Notre Dame’s Official CFP Bracket Released: Positives & Negative
Notre Dame has a favorable roster matchup in round one, but no weather advantage
Notre Dame's talent matches up well with Indiana in a round-one matchup as compared with the talent of say Ohio State, Tennessee, or Texas.
The Irish will likely be favored to win this ballgame in South Bend, in fact I believe it's more of a matter of by how much than if they will be. This being said, Indiana is a tough football team and would like nothing more than to claim the throne of football in the state.
While the Irish may have a raw athletic advantage against Indiana, they will not have a weather advantage since Indiana will be every bit as used to wintry midwestern conditions as Notre Dame will be. This particular matchup should make the state of Indiana proud. This is the first and only playoff game of the day, and all of America will be watching.
Georgia owns the bracket until further notice
Should the Irish advance to the second round of the tournament, Georgia awaits. Fresh off an SEC title win and a break for Kirby to crank his boys up for postseason play.
For as much as I feel that Notre Dame's round one draw is favorable, going through Georgia next is not since I feel it's the most talented team in the field overall and has the most proven staff in postseason play. To me, Georgia is the toughest team to beat of the four that received round-one byes.
If Notre Dame is going to make a deep CFP run this year, it will go through a physical Indiana team and a 4-5 star-laden Georgia team that is used to postseason success. Nothing will be given to the Irish, but everything and I mean everything is on the table to be earned.
