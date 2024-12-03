Notre Dame Has Made the College Football Playoff. Now It’s Time to Get Greedy
Notre Dame has achieved its first two goals
With Notre Dame's win, its tenth in a row, over an athletic and feisty USC team that just wouldn't quit means that the first two big-picture goals for the 2024 season have been reached. Goal one is to make the CFP field regardless of record.
Box checked.
The second goal, a higher level one, was to not only make the CFP field but to also navigate into a round one hosting seed position. With Notre Dame's 11-1 record, this goal too, has been achieved. These are two major milestones reached in a key third season at the helm for Marcus Freeman. But this team isn't done yet.
Notre Dame can get greedy and make a run for it all
It almost feels to me like the regular season and the CFP are completely separate seasons, especially so for Notre Dame not having a conference championship bridge game in between them.
The reality is, once a team is in the CFP field and is seeded, it's a clean slate. Nothing in the regular season matters anymore.
What Notre Dame has accomplished so far this year is already historic, but why stop now? Notre Dame has a great chance to make a deep run and make even more Irish history.
The Irish are a flawed team, but so is every other team. There is no clear and dominant force to be reckoned with this season, any hot team can win it all. Why can't that team be Notre Dame?
