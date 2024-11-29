Notre Dame vs USC: The Final Countdown Begins
Notre Dame fans hope the Irish suffer no holiday hangover
Friday was the last chance Notre Dame fans had to call up the Always Irish radio show and talk about the Irish's season-defining matchup with USC.
There's a consensus from the group that Notre Dame is the better team, but that it must play that way to collect victory number 11. Games are played on the field and not on paper for a reason and everybody understands and respects that.
Irish fans feel confident that the team is peaking at the right moment, and it isn't simply due to the not-great competition that has been faced in the last couple of months. Is this Notre Dame team different from the ones that delivered false hope in the past?
Notre Dame will get a chance to prove just that very soon, with all of America watching. The stakes couldn't be higher.
This game has a huge impact on Marcus Freeman personally
Another common theme and discussion being had with callers revolved around Marcus Freeman and how important this moment is for him personally.
Whether it be year three historical Irish expectations, extension negotiation leverage, or general CFP inclusion pressure every coach now feels that didn't exist in a four-team field, this is a huge game for Marcus.
There's no in-between here folks. The USC result will either make or break the perception of the 2024 Notre Dame season. Should the Irish leave LA with a victory on Saturday afternoon, history will be made with playoff football being played in South Bend, Indiana in late December.
Notre Dame has everything in the world to play for in this football game. I expect that to be reflected in how the Irish play.
