Notre Dame's College Football Playoff Odds Updated Following Eventual Off Week
Notre Dame football was off for Week 6 of the college football season and perhaps that is a good thing considering the craziness this Saturday brought.
Notre Dame sits at 4-1 as it now gets ready to welcome Stanford to town and looks to kickstart the middle portion of its season.
How did the week off impact Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff in the eyes of the computers? ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) has updated their numbers and despite a remaining schedule that grows in difficulty, Notre Dame's chances of making the CFP also increased.
ESPN FPI Keeps Notre Dame at No. 7
With the week off, Notre Dame stayed at the same No. 7 position in the FPI as it was a week ago but things did change around them.
1. Texas
2. Ohio State (up 1)
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Ole Miss
6. Tennessee
7. Notre Dame
8. Oregon
9. Penn State
10. Miami
11. Clemson
12. Texas A&M
13. USC
14. Indiana
15. LSU
16. Louisville
17. Oklahoma
18. SMU
19. Iowa State
20. Boise State
21. Kansas State
22. Missouri
23. Tulane
24. Arkansas
25. Kentucky
ESPN FPI Projects Notre Dame's Remainder of Season
Here are Notre Dame's chances at winning each of the remaining seven games according to ESPN FPI along with what those chances were a week ago, pre-off week. As you'll see, Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff are very much alive as they saw a slight increase from a week ago.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 96.1% (+0.8)
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: 81.0% (-2.6)
Notre Dame vs. Navy: 89.6% (-2.9)
Notre Dame vs. Florida State: 93.1% (-0.2)
Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 90.7% (-2.0)
Notre Dame vs. Army: 82.8% (-6.7)
Notre Dame at USC: 51.3% (+0.2)
Notre Dame Season Projections from ESPN FPI:
To Win-Out This Regular Season: 26.6% (down 4.4% from Sept. 29)
Make College Football Playoff: 48.4% (up 2.0%)*
Make National Championship Game: 5.6 (down 0.6%)
Win National Championship: 2.4% (down 0.4%)
*-Notre Dame's 48.4% chance to make the College Football Playoff are the 10th best of any team nationally according to ESPN FPI.
