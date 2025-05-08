Irish Football Targets NFL Star’s Son in Recruiting Move
Notre Dame football has had more than its fair share of NFL sons in recent years, with a handful currently still on the Fighting Irish football squad. The sons of Jerome Bettis, Bryant Young, Brian Urlacher, and Plaxico Burress are just some who have played for Marcus Freeman in recent times.
And that list could be growing before too much longer. On Thursday, Devin Fitzgerald of Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep announced that he had received an offer from Notre Dame. Fitzgerald is the son of University of Pittsburgh and Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald is a 2026 recruiting class prospect listed as a three-star player according to On3's industry rating. He checks in with a similar size as his father, as at 6-2, the younger Fitzgerald is just an inch shorter than his future hall of fame father.
For whatever its worth, Fitzgerald also stars at the same high school recent Notre Dame draft pick Benjamin Morrison starred at less than a handful of years ago.
Larry Fitzgerald's Career Against Notre Dame
Before becoming one of the best receivers the NFL has ever seen, Larry Fitzgerald starred for two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. That was when Notre Dame and Pitt played each season, so Fitzgerald had two career games against Notre Dame.
The 2002 meeting in South Bend saw Notre Dame get the best of Pitt, 14-6. However, Fitzgerald was a regular pain in the side of the Fighting Irish as he hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards in defeat.
2003 saw Notre Dame start the season just 1-3 before an upset at No. 15 Pittsburgh, 20-14. That game saw Fitzgerald put on a show, catching five passes for 79 yards and scoring both Panthers touchdowns. It was Notre Dame running back Julius Jones who stole the show that night though, running for a program record 262-yards in the win.
To bring it all full-circle, Notre Dame has also offered a scholarship to Julius Jones Jr. this cycle, a top receiver from Florida.