Cardinals vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals can’t make the playoffs this season, but they are heavily favored at home in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona has lost seven games in a row to fall to 3-12 in the 2025 season, and it came up short on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons (also eliminated from playoff contention).
Cincy rebounded from an awful offensive showing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 to score 45 points in a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. While Burrow and the Bengals offense can compete with just about anyone, the Cincy defense has been a major issue this season, ranking 32nd in the NFL in points allowed.
So, it may not be easy for the Bengals to cover a seven-point spread against an Arizona team that has been able to move the ball through the air with Jacoby Brissett under center.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, a key player to watch for a potential prop angle and my prediction for this Week 17 matchup.
Cardinals vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cardinals +7 (-105)
- Bengals -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +300
- Bengals: -380
Total
- 53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cardinals vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cardinals record: 3-12
- Bengals record: 5-10
Cardinals vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- The Bengals are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 6-9 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 3-4 against the spread at home this season.
- The Cardinals are 5-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bengals are 2-2 against the spread as a favorite this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Bengals’ games this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Cardinals’ games this season.
Cardinals vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Garrett Williams – questionable
- Josh Sweat – questionable
- Walter Nolen III – questionable
Bengals Injury Report
- DJ Turner II – questionable
- Cam Grandy – questionable
Cardinals vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Bengals
After a dreadful showing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, Joe Burrow bounced back in a big way against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.
The star quarterback completed 78.1 percent of his passes for 309 yards and four scores, his second game with four touchdown passes in the last three weeks.
This is an ideal matchup for Burrow and the Bengals, especially because the Cardinals have been in a ton of high-scoring games in the 2025 season. Arizona ranks 23rd in EPA/Play, 24th in EPA/Pass and has given up 25 passing scores this season.
As Burrow looks to finish out the season strong, he’s worth a look in the prop market against a defense that allowed a pair of passing scores to Kirk Cousins in Week 16.
Cardinals vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have allowed a ton of points this season, as Cincy has given up the most in the NFL and the Cardinals have allowed the fourth most.
So, could we see some fireworks on Sunday?
I think so, as both teams have attacked through the air on offense, especially with Burrow and Brissett under center.
The Cardinals have actually thrown for the sixth-most yards in the NFL while the Bengals are ninth despite Burrow missing most of the regular season.
That should allow both teams to move the ball relatively easily on Sunday, as Cincy is 30th in the NFL in EPA/Pass while the Cardinals are just 24th.
The OVER has also hit in the majority of the games for these teams in 2025. Now, 53.5 is a high number, but both of these teams have cleared that in two of their last three matchups.
With nothing at stake for the playoffs, why don’t we root for some points in this Week 17 battle?
Pick: OVER 53.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
